AUGUSTA–The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 4-year-old child.

Authorities say he walked off while playing with other children on Goshen Road, near Goshen Country Club Apartments, around 4 this afternoon.

The boy’s name is Gabriel Safford. He is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing a white, gray and navy striped shirt, with ‘Paw Patrol’ shoes that light up.