Three Augusta Christian athletes, Evans’ Eller win GHSA wrestling state titles

Saturday turned out to be a huge one for several local high school wrestling programs. Evans High School’s Drew Eller capped off a perfect season, going 51-0 and winning a state championship for the Knights.

Meanwhile, Augusta Christian doubled its number of state champions in it’s school’s history (6) with three wrestlers taking first place Saturday.

Grovetown High school also had three wrestlers place (two finished 3rd, one finished 6th) at state.

Here are the results for Augusta Christian from wrestling coach Brett Cooper:

Larry Sullivan – 1st place – 138 pounds

Barrett Rogers – 1st place – 152 pounds

Ben Norris – 1st place – 285 pounds

Corey Lawrence – 2nd place – 182 pounds

George Volz – 3rd place – 171 pounds

Barrett Rogers was also named SCISA (South Carolina Independent School Association) wrestler of the year