Jordan Spieth breezes to big win at Pebble Beach

nathan-palm By and Published: Updated:
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA - JUNE 21: Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrates a birdie putt on the 16th green during the final round of the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 21, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA - JUNE 21: Jordan Spieth of the United States celebrates a birdie putt on the 16th green during the final round of the 115th U.S. Open Championship at Chambers Bay on June 21, 2015 in University Place, Washington. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) – Jordan Spieth kept it simple Sunday and won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the ninth PGA Tour title of his young career.

Spieth started with a six-shot lead and no one got closer than three shots. He putted for birdie on all but one hole and closed with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over former U.S. Amateur champion Kelly Kraft, who shot 67.

The scenery was as spectacular as it gets on the Monterey Peninsula. The final round was on the dull side, and that was just fine with Spieth. The 23-year-old Texan ran off 14 straight pars until a 30-foot birdie on the par-3 17th that made for a stress-free walk up the 18th.

Spieth played the final 28 holes without a bogey.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s