Midland Valley girls basketball coach accused of inappropriate behavior with student

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — An Aiken County high school girls basketball coach has been accused of inappropriate contact with a female student.

Paul Quiller, Jr. was arrested Saturday and has been charged with solicitation of a minor.

Quiller was the girls basketball coach at Midland Valley High School.

He started working for the school system in 2013.

In early January, school officials say Quiller was accused of having inappropriate contact with a female student, however, no evidence was found to support the allegations.

But earlier this month, school officials say they uncovered new information and reported the allegations to both the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

“We are extremely disappointed and upset by the nature of the allegations, and we will vigorously support the future prosecution of this case,” a school system spokesperson said.

