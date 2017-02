RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. – One person is dead after he was hit by a car, Saturday night.

The Richmond County chief deputy coroner says it happened at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Damascus Road around 7:40 pm.

The victim is 53-year-old Carlos Johnson Sr. of Augusta.

Right now, there’s no word on if the driver will face any charges.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to keep you updated as more information comes into our newsroom.