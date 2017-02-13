Aiken City council to hear updates on renaissance redevelopment plan

Aiken, SC. (WJBF)-

Four developers have submitted proposals for the Aiken redevelopment plan. During tonight’s meeting city council members will hear a progress report from each of those developers.

The plan is to bring new businesses to the area to help attract visitors downtown, as well as to give current residents more options for housing, dining, and shopping.

Several residents have voiced their opinions on what they would like to see come to downtown Aiken. One of the major concerns residents have about downtown Aiken now is the lack of parking available to customers that shop and dine in the area. City Manager John Klimm says they haven’t moved forward with making a final decision on a developer however, tonight will offer a chance for them to present their proposals before council members.

“We haven’t made a final decision on the parking garage. We haven’t made a final decision on whether there is going to be an addition to the city hall. The council hasn’t made a decision whether they want to disregard a surplus property or not.” Klimm said.

In the coming months, the city will also be forming a task force of community members that will be advisors for the project.

Council meets at 7 p.m. in the Council chambers of the City Municipal Building.