McCormick, S.C. (WJBF) – A McCormick teen has been arrested and charged in the murder of his brother.

16-year-old Andrew Garrett Nixon has been charged as an adult with Murder in the death of 18-year-old Mathew Van Adams.

Adams body was found on February 8th on Goose Road near Clarks Hill Lake.

Nixon is being held at the DJJ.