Commission tackles probation office staffing

AUGUSTA,Ga  (WJBF)  Taking over the probation office has Augusta feeling some growing pains.

The new probation  office was set up last year after the city ended it’s agreement with sentinel  after more than a decade.

The commission approved using probation officers who were certified as police officers.

However now some commissioners are reconsidering that requirement.

“”But personally I don’t see the need of being a certified law enforcement officer because as I understand it they’re not out there enforcing the law they’re simply taking in fines and things and probation office, ” says Commissioner Dennis Williams who chairs the Public Safety Committee.

The commission Public Safety  Committee is scheduled to debate the requirements of the  probation office on Tuesday.

