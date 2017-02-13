Freshman Sensation: Evans’ Eller Completes Perfect 51-0 Season with State Title

Macon, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Saturday afternoon was a historic one for wrestling in the CSRA as Evans High School freshman Drew Eller dominated in his 6A state title match. Eller became the first freshman locally to ever finish with a perfect season (51-0) and earn first place in the state of Georgia.

He also happened to take down a senior who was 56-3 entering the state title match.

“He was a strong kid,” Eller recalled Monday afternoon. “I was very nervous before the match. I never get nervous before matches, really. The only reason I was nervous was because that place was packed. The whole arena was full. As soon as we shook hands and started wrestling the nerves went away really quick, because I started getting into my game.”

It was special for wrestling coach Rich Davis to see Eller’s success this season.

“At Evans we’ve only had one other wrestler who was undefeated in a season,” Davis said. “That was many years ago but he was a senior and that was after four years. For [Eller] to come in as a freshman and completely dominate, that’s pretty special.”

Bright days are ahead for Eller in his young wrestling career, but what’s left for him to accomplish in high school? According to Coach Davis, Eller wants to go unbeaten in his four-year high school career and possibly win four state titles in four different weight classes.