Highlights: Paine men’s basketball pushes Jags to finish, women’s team upsets Augusta

From Augusta University Athletics:

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Playing at crosstown rival Paine College on Monday night, the Augusta University men’s basketball team won a 73-68 non-conference game in The HEAL Complex Monday night in non-conference action. The Jaguars have won four straight.

The Lions (2-19) haven’t beat Augusta (20-6) since the 2005 season, but they made it interesting. Paine made it 71-68 with seven seconds to play in the game and forced a turnover on an inbound AU pass. The Jags held off the Lions in the final seconds for the victory.

Each team hit six treys in the first half. Paine ended the game going 10-for-30 from the arc and Augusta 9-for-18 (50 percent). The rebound battle went to the Jaguars 41-28, but each team matched 20 points in the paint.

Augusta was paced by sophomore Deane Williams and senior Keshun Sherrill with 14 points each. Sophomore Tyvez Monroe managed 13 points in the win.

Paine’s Malcom Whittington had 18, Kaderious Compton 13, Yusef Riley 12, and Jerodd Blount 11.

Monroe made his 52nd and 53rd three pointers to open the game for Augusta. The Jags took an 8-0 lead, but PC scored eight straight for an even battle. Paine led by five with seven minutes left in the first half and they remained ahead to take a 34-32 lead into halftime.

The first half was a game of deep shots as each team buried six three pointers in the first 20 minutes. Augusta sophomore Ben Ursich assisted Monroe on another trey to begin play in the second half.

With 12:40 on the clock, Ursich set up TC Fields for a wide open dunk that took the lead for the Jags. The lead changed three times in the next three possessions. PC trailed by a pair halfway through the half, but AU built a 10-point lead on a jumper from Fields.

Paine had themselves back in a three-point game with under 10 seconds, but AU survived.

The Jaguars host the 2017 Homecoming Games on Saturday, Feb. 13 with a Peach Belt Conference doubleheader in Christenberry Fieldhouse against the Lander Bearcats. The women tip at 1:30 p.m. and the men follow at 3:30 p.m.

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Playing at crosstown rival Paine College on Monday night, the Augusta University women’s basketball team gave up a jump shot with six seconds left to drop a 72-70 non-conference game in The HEAL Complex.

Augusta (13-11) shot 43.5 percent from the floor (27-of-62) to Paine’s 44.3 field-goal percentage (27-of-61). The Jags made 4-of-14 from the arc to PC’s 1-of-9, but the Lions hit 17-if-24 at the free-throw line to Augusta’s 12-for-21.

Paine had a one-point game and grabbed a rebound before they called a timeout with 30 seconds to play in the game. Down 70-69 to the Jaguars, Paine hit a spin-move layup from Kayla Lewis to steal a 71-70 lead with six seconds left in the game and survive for the win.

It is the first time Paine has beat Augusta women’s hoops since Dec. 3, 2009 when they won 59-58 in Christenberry Fieldhouse \.

Augusta’s Abrea Harris led the team again with 21 points and eight rebounds. Senior Breonna O’Conner put up 15 points with six steals, junior Cynara Pitt had 13 points and six boards, and senior Kayla Lovett 10 points

Paine was led Janisha Wilkerson’s 30 points and 10 rebounds. PC outrebounded Augusta 40-38 in the win.

The Jags held an 18-10 lead after the first period and led safely into the opening minutes of the second. Paine produced a few turnovers and made a one-point game with 7:25 to play in the first half. A technical foul on AU led to a pair of free throws from the Lions that gave them a 19-18 lead.

Two more at the charity stripe from Wilkerson made it 21-18 Paine, but Augusta hit a trey to knot the contest. The game was back and forth and went into the halftime locker room tied 31-all.

Paine closed the third period on an offensive streak and led by 10 with under a minute to play in the period. PC remained up by 10 until AU made three in a row for a 60-56 contest with 5:22 on the clock.

O’Conner got her fifth steal of the game in the next possession and recorded a three-point, and-one play to trail by one. A pair of free throws from Lovett gave Augusta the lead and O’Conner carded another steal which led to a fast break layup. PC came away with the late basket for the win.

