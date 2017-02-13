No. 1 UConn women beat No. 6 South Carolina for 100th straight win

nathan-palm By and Published:
NeSmith and Gamecocks Set for NCAA Men's Golf Championship (Image 1)
NeSmith and Gamecocks Set for NCAA Men's Golf Championship (Image 1)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) – Gabby Williams scored a career-high 26 points and Napheesa Collier added 18 to help top-ranked UConn to its 100th consecutive victory with a 66-55 win over No. 6 South Carolina on Monday night.

Coach Geno Auriemma never thought his team would come close to reaching the century mark, let alone break the previous NCAA record set by the Huskies from 2008-10. The Hall of Fame coach set up the most difficult non-conference schedule in the country, playing five of the top eight teams in the AP women’s basketball poll before Monday.

They came away victorious in each one. The Huskies (25-0) last lost on Nov. 17, 2014, at Stanford.

Trailing 29-28 late in the first half, the Huskies scored seven straight to take a six-point halftime lead. South Carolina (21-3) cut its deficit to 40-37 midway through the third quarter, but Williams had consecutive layups to start an 11-2 run to close the period and put the game away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s