Offering a second chance through fostering

Augusta, GA — Not every child has a mother or father, or even a family environment that can nurture him or her. There can be numerous reasons why a child does not have a family, but that does not mean they cannot have one. Foster families offer nurturing homes to children who would otherwise have none, and that is the reason The MENTOR Network works tirelessly to unite children with the home life they deserve.

Shani Scott is the Family Development Director with The MENTOR Network in South Carolina. She confirms that there are over 4,000 kids in foster care in South Carolina and explains that the opioid crisis has impacted the number of kids in foster care nationwide.

For The MENTOR Network, foster parents do so much more than simply provide a home to a child in need. Foster parents can help the child heal and grow and learn. It is something that will forever change the child’s life. It is something that The MENTOR Network is so passionate about that they make sure that all foster parents receive the tools, education, and support to be successful, in turn helping the child be successful. It is a difference that will last a lifetime.

If you would like to find out more about becoming a foster parent, you can find The MENTOR Network online at http://www.MakeADifferenceAtHome.com. You can also call Shani Scott directly at 803-904-1585, or by calling the office in Aiken at 803-649-3220 or in Martinez at 706-868-5268.