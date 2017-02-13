Report claims President Trump may visit SC Friday

Donald Trump

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The second full week of February could be a very big week for Boeing, capped off with a visit from President Donald Trump.

The 2,850 employees at Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner Facility in North Charleston, SC will vote on February 15th over whether or not they wish to be represented by the International Association of Machinists and  Aerospace workers (IAM).

A CNN correspondent reported on Twitter, via his White House correspondent colleague, that President Trump will “visit Boeing’s South Carolina Facility on Friday, the first sitting President to do so.”

jon-ostrower-boeing-tweet

In a public FAA Safety Team notice put out Sunday, February 12, pilots were advised to expect VIP movement around Charleston Friday, February 17.

“Pilots can expect airspace restrictions in conjunction with this VIP movement,” the notice said.

faa-safety-notice

Neither Boeing nor GOP representatives have confirmed this is true.

This possible visit also comes as Boeing is expected unveil its new 787-10 Dreamliner.

