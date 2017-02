AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Prosecutors will know if they can charge a minor, as an adult, for the murder of an Aiken County teen by the end of the month.

NewsChannel 6 has learned investigators are doing one last interview and will submit a report by the end of the week.

A court date will be set for late March or April.

The juvenile is ONE of SIX people charged with the death of the Midland Valley High School student, Jordan Shores.