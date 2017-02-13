Where to purchase your weather radio and how to program it

Weather Radios View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Whether it is Severe Weather Awareness Week or not we want to keep you prepared no matter the weather, and the best way to remain weather aware is by having a weather radio.

Weather radios are paramount and are considered to be the best indoor warning systems. They are mobile and the newer versions can charge cells phones while on the go.

The red, Emergency Compact Crank Radio, has a USB charger, solar power charge panel, dynamo crank to recharge the radio for emergency purposes, a flashlight, and more. The white Weather Radio will also keep you and your family safe by sending you weather alerts and non-weather messages such as toxic chemical incidents, nuclear power plant accidents, and amber alerts which are important too.

Both weather radios are by the Midland Radio Corporation and each will keep you informed. So, purchase a weather radio today and residents located within the CSRA should program the frequency channel to 162.550 to remain updated on tornadoes, floods, fires, and earthquakes all by purchasing your weather radio at Kroger or by following the links below to locate the Kroger closest to you. Also, find your county frequency channel by clicking the NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards link below.

Meet the WJBF NewsChannel 6 Weather Team Feb.8 to Mar.1st and purchase your weather radio at one of the local Kroger’s listed below.

Locations

– February 8th

Shopping Center: Washington Walk Shopping Center,

Address: Washington Walk Shopping Center, 2801 Washington Road, Augusta, GA 30909

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– February 15th

Shopping Center: Kroger, North Augusta,

Address: 1284 Knox Ave, North Augusta, SC 29841

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

– February 22nd

Place: Kroger Aiken, South Carolina

Address: 1795 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC 29803

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

March 1st

Shopping Center: Kroger Marketplace

Address: 435 Lewiston Rd, Grovetown, GA 30813

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NOAA Weather Radio All Hazards County Listings

Georgia County Coverage Listings, http://www.nws.noaa.gov/nwr/coverage/ccov.php?State=GA

South Carolina County Coverage Listings, http://www.nws.noaa.gov/nwr/coverage/ccov.php?State=SC

How to Program Your Weather Radio

Midland Help Guide visit, https://midlandusa.com/support/weather-radio-help/

How to Program the Midland WR-120 Weather Radio visit, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8Rb500f8rw

How to program the Midland Emergency Compact Crank Weather Radio visit, https://midlandusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/02/ER210_Manual.pdf