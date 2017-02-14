Augusta’s Justin Deloach prepares for USBA Title Belt fight

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF Sports) — Next Friday night will be the biggest one yet in the young boxing career of Augusta native Justin Deloach.

“This is my first professional fight for a title,” Deloach said.

Deloach (16-1 record, 8 KOs) will face Christopher Pearson (14-1 record) in Temecula, California for the USBA super welterweight title belt.

“Ya know, when people say you’re fighting for a title, they amp up their energy level through the roof, but this is what I do man,” Deloach said. “I’m excited about it, of course. But the fun ain’t till i’m fighting. That’s when I get I get to have fun. Ya know get in there and do what I do best. So, I am excited man. It is a big deal for the city; it’s a big deal for me. So, Augusta I will be bringing that gold back.”

Deloach is confident he’ll capture the title belt, which would guarantee a future fight for the USBA super welterweight world title.

You can watch Deloach’s fight Friday, February 24 at 10 p.m. ET on Showtime.

We’ll have a more detailed preview on Deloach’s big fight next week on WJBF.