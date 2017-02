Columbia County, GA (WJBF) – Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire in Columbia County, Georgia

It broke out about 11:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

As a result of the smoke, one east bound lane on I-20 is closed, just before the Belair Road exit.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are there for traffic control.

No word of any injuries.

Stay tuned to WJBF NewsChannel Six for more on this developing story.