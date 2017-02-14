C.T. Walker 2nd grader brings loaded 9mm to school

Augusta, GA– NewsChannel 6 is covering developing news out of the Richmond County School system.

The Richmond County Board of Education Police are investigating a case where a 2nd grader brought a loaded 9mm handgun to school. According to principal, Aletha Snowberger, the student pulled the gun out of a bookbag to show classmates. The principal also says, the student proceeded to threaten faculty at the school.

A note will be sent home to all parents of C.T. Walker students about the incident. Ms. Snowberger also says, faculty and staff will be at the school until 6pm this evening to answer questions from concerned parents. We will update this story as information becomes available.

Kaden Jacobs, spokesperson for RCBOE superintendent’s office sent the following statement to NewsChannel 6:

“In an effort to keep you informed, I wanted to let you know of an event today where a 2nd grade student brought a gun in their backpack to school. Before class this morning, a student showed other students they had a gun in their backpack and they allegedly made threats against 3 teachers. One of the students who was shown the gun reported it to their teacher. The teacher immediately secured the backpack before escorting the student to the front office. In the front office, the student admitted to the Principal that they had a gun. Once the RCBOE Police Investigator arrived, the gun was found to be a loaded 9mm handgun fitted with a gun lock. The student will be facing immediate discipline. After conferring with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the RCBOE Police continue to investigate how the student accessed the gun and charges will be filed against the owner. The safety of our students and staff is of the utmost importance and we commend the quick response of our employees and students to ensure we keep your children safe.”