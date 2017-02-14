Commission committee side steps probation office discussion

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta city leaders feel it’s maybe time to put the new probation office on probation, when it comes to staffing.

“Just like any other business you’re going to have trials and tribulations to make it successful you find out the problem you come up with a solution and resolve it,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle was part of the committee that worked last year to create a new probation office.

One of the requirements the committee wanted was that the probation officers would be required to be certified police officers but the probation office is finding out that when it comes to hiring that’s easier said than done.

“I think people can do the job without accreditation and do a great job what I would like to see is that accreditation not be a requirement,” said Commissioner Bill Fennoy.

“I think what we see now is this office can be successful the challenge is not its ability to function it’s the ability to keep people on board based on the stringent requirements that we established in the order to create the office,” says Mayor Hardie Davis.

You’re taking away from a program that’s already in place a system that’s already working and when you lower the standards you lower the outcome or the success.