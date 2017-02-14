Committee approves competition for city landfill

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) A new landfill could be heading Augusta’s way.

The city Engineering committee hearing a proposal from, Dixon Airline recycling to create a commercial and demolition landfill on an existing site near the airport.

The new landfill would only take in construction debris, but so does the city’s landfill

but the lawyer for the company says the Augusta landfill would not be the main competition.

“The Augusta landfill has about three percent of the market share for c&D they have a very small percentage many other landfills that they compete with in other counties that’s really our competitors those in Columbia Aiken and McDuffie Counties,” said Attorney Wright McLeod.

Augusta’s landfill director told commissioners having the new landfill could hurt revenues at the city landfill, and that revenue would have to be made up some place else.

The full commission must still approve the proposal.