Committee approves competition for city landfill

george-eskola By Published: Updated:
Augusta Georgia Seal
Augusta Georgia Seal

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF)  A new landfill could be heading Augusta’s way.

The city Engineering committee hearing a proposal from, Dixon Airline recycling to create a commercial and demolition landfill on an existing site  near the airport.

The new  landfill would only take in  construction debris, but so does the city’s  landfill

but the lawyer for the company says the Augusta landfill would not be the  main competition.

“The Augusta landfill has about three percent of the market share for c&D they have a very small percentage many other landfills that they compete with in other counties that’s really our competitors those in Columbia Aiken and McDuffie Counties,” said Attorney Wright McLeod.

Augusta’s landfill director told commissioners having the new landfill could hurt revenues at the city landfill, and that revenue would have to be made up some place else.

The full commission must still approve the proposal.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s