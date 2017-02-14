McCormick County Superintendent addresses parent concerns

Related Coverage McCormick County parents protest school leaders, say district not giving parents answers

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Things got heated at the monthly school board meeting in McCormick County.

On Monday night, dozens of parents packed the cafeteria at McCormick County Elementary School to question school leaders.

“So I have had 5 parents who have not received a phone call from the school when the students are in in-school-suspension,” said community advocate Theresa Kemp.

“With the reassignment of the new elementary school principal, it has also left 7th and 8th grade without a certified math teacher.” Another parent said.

In April, Don Doggett was named the new Superintendent of McCormick County.

As part of his goals to improve educational standards in the district he’s reassessing the administration.

“Getting the administrators to really take a long hard look at becoming instructional leaders, which is a little bit different from just being a principal.” Doggett told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Doggett says he’s restructuring the district to better fit the needs of students and staff, but he’s not looking to get rid of anyone.

Instead he’s reassigning administrative roles based on data research conducted by the state.

“This man should have gotten fired,” said concerned parent Angela Garrett.

“How does an I.T. Director install cameras in a school and no one realizes it?” Asked WJBF NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“So, let me give you the answer. The room is a server room, it has servers. It has equipment and so he was doing one of two things.” He said. “Looking at trying to secure the room or we would have to invest in an alarm system.”

Doggett says the I.T. Director William James did not go through the procurement process like he like he was supposed to.

To have the camera monitoring a server room approved by the district.

In January 2017, James admitted to McCormick County Investigators he was monitoring the camera from his smart phone.

Still, the superintendent says all administrators have access to surveillance video.

“Administrators can view any camera in the district from their desk top computers in their office,” said Doggett.

The I.T. Director is still on administrative leave until the investigation is over.

The superintendent says there will be several town hall meetings next month.

Once those dates are set we will let you know.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.