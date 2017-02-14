North Augusta girls roll past Union County in first round of SCHSL playoffs (plus other scores)

North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — The Lady Yellow Jackets remain unbeaten this season (24-0) after dominating Union County, 95-25, in the first round of the 4A SCHSL playoffs Tuesday night.
Scores from other first round SCHSL playoff games on the night:
SCHSL boys
3A
May River 65, Strom Thurmond 68 (OT)
A
RSM at McBee
Wagener-Salley at McCormick
SCHSL girls
4A
South Aiken 39, Eastside 52
Travelers Rest 27, Midland Valley 37
Aiken 39, Greer 55
Union County 25, North Augusta 95
2A
Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
North Charleston at Barnwell
Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland