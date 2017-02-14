North Augusta girls roll past Union County in first round of SCHSL playoffs (plus other scores)

na-pic

North Augusta, S.C. (WJBF Sports) — The Lady Yellow Jackets remain unbeaten this season (24-0) after dominating Union County, 95-25, in the first round of the 4A SCHSL playoffs Tuesday night.

Scores from other first round SCHSL playoff games on the night:

SCHSL boys

3A 

May River 65, Strom Thurmond 68 (OT)

RSM at McBee

Wagener-Salley at McCormick

 

SCHSL girls

4A 

South Aiken 39, Eastside 52

Travelers Rest 27, Midland Valley 37

Aiken 39, Greer 55

Union County 25, North Augusta 95

2A

Latta at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

North Charleston at Barnwell

Allendale-Fairfax at Woodland

 

