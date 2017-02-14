Symphony of Kitchens tour set for March 11th

AUGUSTA, Ga.– The 8th Annual Symphony of Kitchens Tour will be held Saturday, March 11th from 10am – 4pm.

Emmie Ward is a member of the Augusta Symphony Guild, which sponsors the event. She says the Guild is excited that all six kitchens featured during the tour all in the Hill/West Augusta area.

All of the proceeds go to Symphony Orchestra Augusta.

The addresses of these homes are as follows:

2248 Cumming Road

711 Milledge Road

2918 Lake Forest Drive

3019 Bransford Road

3206 Candace Drive

Ticket holders will also enjoy cooking demonstrations, floral presentations, musical entertainment, the latest in automobiles and delicious tastings at many of the homes. The cost for the tour is $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

Get your tickets now to the Toast to the Tour Party on Friday, March 10th. This year’s party will be held at Southern Lighting Gallery, 215 Bobby Jones Expressway, at 7pm. Party tickets are $50 each.

In addition to the party and tour, the Augusta Symphony Guild is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win $10,000. Only 250 tickets at $100 each will be sold for the raffle, and you do not need to be present to win.

To purchase tickets for the Toast to the Tour party, Symphony of Kitchens Tour, raffle or for more information, please call 706.826.4705 or visit soaugusta.org.