Man accused of stabbing in Columbia County

stabbing

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Harlem man has been arrested, accused in a stabbing in Columbia County.

Deputies responded to a home on Collins Road, Wednesday at 2:03 p.m., in reference to an assault.

Once there, deputies found 43-year-old Johnny Howard, injured with multiple stab wounds.

Howard informed investigators that he was stabbed by 60-year-old Lester Tate.

Howard was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment.

Tate later called 911 to report that he was responsible for the attack. He was taken into custody shortly after.

The knife used in the attack and bloody clothes were taken as evidence.

 

