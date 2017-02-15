New innovation zone seeks tenants for development

Augusta, GA. (WJBF)- The new innovation zone in downtown Augusta is set to open its doors during Masters week and now the founders are seeking tenants to fill the space.

The first floor will be home to 17,000 square feet of co-working space for entrepreneurs and millennials to connect with other creatives in the field of technology.

Co-founder Tommy Wafford says they want to give people looking for a creative outlet a space to work that will attract innovators and tech startups alike.

“If you’re a graphic designer, videographer, or if you’re a tech startup and you’re just two guys and you need a desk or a hot desk where you can pick any desk, or you need dedicated space or even small offices we have that here on the first floor. On the 2nd floor if you’re looking for a 1,000 to 4,000 square feet of really innovative office space we’ll have that available if you’re a team of 15 you can still find a home here.” Wafford said.

Anyone interested in becoming a tenant can attend an informational meeting on Thursday, March 2nd at 7pm.

The informational meeting will be at 1106 Broad Street at the MealViewer office.

For more information you can go to http://www.augustainnovationzone.com