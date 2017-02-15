Parents react after student brings gun to elementary school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Most second graders bring valentines to school on February 14th, but one second grader at C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet School brought a loaded 9 mm handgun.

C.T. Walker is located on the 1300 of Wrightsboro Rd., between Mill St. and Blount Ave in Augusta. According to a letter sent home with students there, a second grader showed classmates a loaded 9 mm handgun they had brought to school in their backpack and allegedly threatened three teachers.

The incident happened before class Tuesday morning. One of the students who was shown the gun immediately told a teacher, who in turn immediately confiscated the backpack and took the child to the principle’s office.

“I was shocked, really. Like a gun? In C.T. Walker? Like…I mean any elementary school, period, but to hear of it being a second grader…I’m disappointed,” said Ebonie Doughty, whose child is a student at the school.

The gun was secured with a lock. Gun locks are used prevent a child or unauthorized person from firing them.

No one was hurt. The letter sent home with students says the child was disciplined immediately and that Richmond County Board of Education police are investigating the incident. It also states that the owner of the gun will be charged.

The letter also says the child allegedly threatened three teachers.

“Second grade is pretty young,” said parent Marcus Lucachick. “I don’t think he really understood the consequences of what he was doing.”

But one second grader we spoke to says he understands the gravity of firearms.

“I’m thinking that people shouldn’t take guns to school,” the C.T. Walker student said. “‘Cause I really think that it’s easy to shoot a gun.”

After officials were alerted of the incident and confiscated the gun, the Richmond County School system made phone calls to parents, saying their children would be sent home with a letter after school that required their attention.

“I think the staff handled this very well today,” Lucachick said.

But several parents we spoke to in the carpool line say they never received a call. We also spoke to a teacher who said she was never notified of the incident.

Neither the school’s principle nor the Richmond County School System’s spokesperson agreed to speak with NewsChannel 6.

But many parents we spoke to say the school system should not bear the blame in a case like this. They say responsibility begins at home.

“It’s only so much you can do…once you realize what’s going on, then you have to act and then notify everybody what’s going on. But they…well, I still haven’t gotten a notification yet, but them acting quickly and being able to confiscate it so that nothing happens, that’s good,” Doughty said.

The principle stayed at the school throughout the afternoon to answer parents’ questions.

The letter that went home with students also said the child was disciplined immediately and that Richmond County Board of Education police are investigating the incident.

C.T. Walker is among the top schools in the state. According to the Governor’s office, C.T. Walker’s overall performance score is higher than those of 93 percent of schools in Georgia.