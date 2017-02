EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Columbia County investigators are searching for a runaway Evans teen.

As of Wednesday, 15-year-old Caidance Nicole Butcher has been missing for two days.

She was last seen at her home on Glennwood Drive at 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities say that she may have been picked up by an unidentified man.

If you have any information on where Caidance is, you’re asked to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.