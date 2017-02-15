SPECIAL REPORT: Greenbrier High School senior awarded for research on Alzheimer’s Disease

jennie-montgomery-another-new By Published: Updated:
Alexander Kirov won a $40,000 scholarship in the Siemens Foundation National Competition
Alexander Kirov won a $40,000 scholarship in the Siemens Foundation National Competition

AUGUSTA, Ga.–  Greenbrier High School senior, Alexander Kirov, has been awarded a big prize in the Siemens Foundation national competition for high school students. Kirov placed third out of  some 2,000 students who entered the competition.

I met Alexander in January and was blown away by his brains- and his poise.  He speaks way over my head (just wait until you see his abstract) but he is considerate, thoughtful in explaining his work, and very polite.  It is exciting to think that something Alexander discovered during the course of his research project. with a neuroscientist at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, could lead to a prevention for Alzheimer’s one day!

Be sure to watch my full report with Alexander Thursday at 6pm & 11PM on WJBF NewsChannel 6.

 

dsc_4827
Alexander placed 3rd in the Siemens National Math, Science, Technology Competition, out of appx. 2000 students. 3rd PLACE!

 

dsc_5386
Here’s Alexander with his project.

 

 

Alexander with his mentor, Dr. Erhard Bieberich.
Alexander with his mentor, Dr. Erhard Bieberich.

 

Working with his mentor, acclaimed neuroscientist Dr. Erhard Bieberich, Kirov’s research earned him a place in a published paper AND a $40,000 scholarship from the Siemens Foundation.

Can you understand this?  It’s Alexander’s abstract explaining his work.

alz-award-graphic-jen-produced

RELATED: Student wins $40,000 in national science competition.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s