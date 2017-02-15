SPECIAL REPORT: Greenbrier High School senior awarded for research on Alzheimer’s Disease

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Greenbrier High School senior, Alexander Kirov, has been awarded a big prize in the Siemens Foundation national competition for high school students. Kirov placed third out of some 2,000 students who entered the competition.

I met Alexander in January and was blown away by his brains- and his poise. He speaks way over my head (just wait until you see his abstract) but he is considerate, thoughtful in explaining his work, and very polite. It is exciting to think that something Alexander discovered during the course of his research project. with a neuroscientist at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, could lead to a prevention for Alzheimer’s one day!

Working with his mentor, acclaimed neuroscientist Dr. Erhard Bieberich, Kirov’s research earned him a place in a published paper AND a $40,000 scholarship from the Siemens Foundation.

Can you understand this? It’s Alexander’s abstract explaining his work.

