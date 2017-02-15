Student accused of threatening to “shoot up” local school

Glascock County, 45 miles west of Augusta
GIBSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Glascock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a student threatening to “shoot up” Glascock County Consolidated School in Gibson, Georgia, about 45 minutes west of Augusta.

Sheriff Jeremy Kelly said that his office received information Wednesday that a 17 year-old male student had posted on Facebook “shoot up the school”. Sheriff Kelly said Chief Deputy Charles Cason began an investigation with the assistance of the Glascock County Consolidated School administration and School Superintendent Jim Holton.

Kelly says after investigators located the student they believed he had a medical condition. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Investigators concluded that, at no time, did the student possess a weapon on the Glascock County Consolidated School campus.

The Glascock County Sheriff’s Office and Toombs Judicial District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate. No charges have been filed but Sheriff Kelly said they are possible.

