WJBF Scholar Athlete: Greenbrier’s Whitney Pace

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — Whitney Pace’s academic success all started because she wanted to see if she was capable of getting straight A’s. Well, several years later, now a senior at Greenbrier High School, Pace is set to graduate as an advanced placement student with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“I stay up late a lot of nights,” Pace said. “It can be stressful, but I just have to push through and I’m just really driven to get it done and get good grades.”

Pace, a four-year varsity letter winner for football and competitive cheerleading, said it’s the feeling she gets after receiving a good grade that keeps her motivated.

“Definitely just the satisfaction from whenever you get a test back and get a good grade on it, it’s just a really good feeling,” Pace said.

Kayla Schnitzler, Greenbrier’s varsity cheerleading coach, said Pace is one of the most dedicated student-athletes she’s been around.

“Whitney shins in the classrom and in the gym,” Schnitzler said. “She’s always working extremely hard in both places and manages to keep up with school and athletics, so [I’m] very proud of her.”

Pace will attend Faulkner University where she will study speech pathology and Spanish.