AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that nearly two-dozen Irish Travelers, charged with fraud, have entered plea agreements.

21 Travelers have agreed to plead guilty to either “conspiracy to racketeer” or “conspiracy to commit racketeering.”

Under the plea agreements, the suspects still have to be sentenced.

A judge can sentence them to up to 20 years in prison, up to a 250-thousand dollar fine and 3 years of supervised release.

They could also have to pay restitution.