Boil water advisory for Midland Valley area

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Valley Public Service Authority has issued a boil water advisory for a number of roads in the area.

This is due to a water main break in the area.

Water service will be interrupted for approximately four to six hours. Once service is restored, customers are advised to boil their water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking with it until further notice.

The areas affected are as follows:

Pinegrove Road

Old Chavous Road

Bailey Drive

Sapp Drive

Divine Drive

Pepper Branch Road

Scottsville Road

C.C. Camp Road

Storm Court

A portion of Storm Branch Road

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is working with the water system to handle the problem.

If you should have any questions concerning this notice, you can contact the water system at (803) 593-2053.