Lewiston road gets new traffic signal to help improve safety for drivers

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- In Columbia County, a new traffic signal is being installed to help improve the flow of traffic on Lewiston road in Grovetown.

A new flashing yellow arrow signal has been installed and the signal will be in full flash and go mode today.

The installation was requested and paid for by the new Kroger in Grovetown but Columbia County’s engineering services will operate and maintain the traffic light.

The Federal Highway Administration studies have shown that these signals help reduce crashes of left-turning vehicles.

Columbia County engineer Steve Cassell agrees that the installation will improve safety for drivers.

“Hopefully it will redistribute some traffic but it will also increase safety of the roadway because right now we have a significant back up. From William Few back towards Columbia at times and so that signal provides that gap where now that people are turning left that don’t have enough sight distance coming out of the signal will provide that extra layer of protection.” Cassell said.

The new traffic signal will be fully operational next week.