Parking near AU prompts complaints to commission

george-eskola By Published:
AugustaUniversity_S_Reversed

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Parking is  creating some problems near Augusta University.

Students parking in neighborhoods across Dent Boulevard from  AU are  causing some residents to complain to commissioners.

The say  the  cars are taking up spots in front of their home forcing them to park elsewhere.

Students we talked to say they’re trying to is find a place at no cost.

“Been a little bit of a parking issue there’s not a lot of spots a lot of us will park in other places and just walk because it’s equal distance might as well park where we can park for free,” said Student Alyssa Mullikin a student parking on Augusta Avenue.

Traffic Engineers say those streets are public so any one can park there.
One proposal is to  create  a permit parking only area in the neighborhood, but that could force residents to pay for the permits.

