Aiken Middle School students rewarded with carnival for good behavior

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – On Friday, some Aiken County students learned that good behaviors has its perks.

The Aiken Middle School gators were rewarded with a carnival for being good students.

The principal, Scott Floyd, says disciplinary actions were cut down by 44 percent this year.

The “Swamp party” included a teacher dunk tank, an inflatable, karaoke and of course a live gator.

“Has this made it easier to learn in the classroom, not having to be disrupted by other students?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Yes. It really has because usually there are people constantly either fighting or running through the halls,” said Phillip Perea, an 8th grader.

“To me getting rewarded for my good behavior is motivation to do better,” Halley Jenkins, a 7th grader, told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Students are also rewarded for good behavior through “Gator Points” which they can redeem for gator pride merchandise.