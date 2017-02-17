Crowne Plaza Hotel contracts with D.O.D., big asset for attracting cyber workforce to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The Cyber Security workforce is flocking to the C.S.R.A. is the next few years and North Augusta City leaders are hoping to draw them to South Carolina’s riverfront.

North Augusta is transforming into a live, work and play community and the Crowne Plaza Hotel, at Project Jackson, is one of the ways the city hopes to recruit newcomers to the riverfront.

North Augusta city leaders has already started laying the foundation for the future home of the Augusta GreenJackets.

Project Jackson is also creating infrastructure that was once keeping big companies from locating to South Carolina’s riverfront.

“We’ve got an 80,000 square foot building coming online,” said City Administrator Todd Glover. “We are certainly marketing to those companies.”

The multi-million dollar project includes a Crowne Plaza hotel.

The upscale chain is owned by the Intercontinental Hotel Group.

Glover says I.H.G. has contracts with the Department of Defense and hotels in military bases, including two at Fort Gordon.

“We think Crowne Plaza having a tie-in to I.H.G., obviously all those members who go to these military bases are members of their rewards program. So when they come to our area they can at a Crowne Plaza as well.” Glover told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Still, some residents don’t think the 180 room hotel will be used that often.

“Well they will do well during the week of Masters and other special events, but good luck the rest of the year.” Maryann Culp, a resident of Aiken County, said.

“When the Masters come to town because a lot of people from everywhere come in,” said Brenda Feagin, a resident of Columbia County.

Glover says the hotel’s connection to the D.O.D. is a big benefit for attracting the cyber workforce to North Augusta, combined with the live, work and play atmosphere that many families are looking for in a place to live.

Any Palmetto State resident will tell you it’s always a good day in South Carolina.

“I’m living in the best place in this whole country,” Culp told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

Glover says the hotel will be completed in December 2018, and it will look completely different from other Crowne Plaza hotels.

City leaders also plan to create new festivals and events for the C.S.R.A.