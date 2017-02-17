Lakeside set to host first-ever playoff game

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) — The Lakeside boys basketball team is in the midst of a historic season.

First-year head coach Jeff Williams led the Panthers (21-4) to a region championship, and the team is set to host its first-ever playoff game on Saturday.

“I’m very proud of these guys,” Williams said. “I mean they always had the talent in place and they caught a lot of flack for not winning as much as they should, so I’m very proud of the way they have accomplished things on and off the court.”

Lakeside hasn’t lost since December 29th and enters the playoffs on a 12-game winning streak.

“We dropped that game against Grovetown,” Williams said. “I think that was a wake-up call for us. [That loss] let us know we have to come ready to play every night and I feel like we’re battle tested, so we’re ready going into the state playoffs.”

The players said they’re happy with what they’ve accomplished so far, but they want to make a run to the state championship.

“We’re just trying to do things that the school hasn’t done before and the county hasn’t seen,” junior guard Bradley Hilley said. “We’re just trying to go as far as we can.”

“It means a lot,” senior guard Jalen Nealious said. “It’s never been done before and I’m glad to be a part of it and hopefully we can come out and get the win [Saturday].”

The first round playoff game against Valdosta tips at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.