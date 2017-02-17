Laney rolls past Bacon County; ARC sweeps Shaw in first round of GHSA playoffs (plus other scores)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Laney boys basketball team rolled past Bacon County 81-42 on Friday. D’Juan Griffin and Maurice Paige each scored 14 to lead the Wildcats.
The ARC Musketeers swept Shaw in the first round of the GHSA playoffs. Jasmine Robinson dropped 37 points as the Lady Musketeers rallied for a 69-68 win, while Moses Williams had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the boys to a 73-68 victory.
Check out the video for highlights from those three games, plus the Burke County girls game at Columbus.
Scoreboard
GHSA Boys
6A
Greenbrier 59, Northside (WR) 74
4A
Shaw 68, ARC 73
2A
Bacon County 42, Laney 81
GHSA Girls
6A
Greenbrier 52, Northside (WR) 51
Coffee County 48, Grovetown 59
Evans 31, Valdosta 57
4A
Shaw 68, ARC 69
Burke County 49, Columbus 69
Americus-Sumter 51, Cross Creek 60
2A
Swainsboro 44, Laney 70
Westside 31, Bryan County 62
Washington County 38, Berrien County 57
Jefferson County 44, Vidalia 72
Jeff Davis 43, Josey 38
A
Fellowship 42, Aquinas 49
SCHSL Boys
3A
Bishop England 70, Strom Thurmond 60
A
Timmonsville 41, Williston-Elko 58
McCormick 57, H-K-T 64
SCHSL Girls
4A
Westwood 44, North Augusta 63
Midland Valley 44, Ridge View 49
2A
Barnwell 24, Burke 49
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 45, Batesburg-Leesville 53