Laney rolls past Bacon County; ARC sweeps Shaw in first round of GHSA playoffs (plus other scores)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Laney boys basketball team rolled past Bacon County 81-42 on Friday. D’Juan Griffin and Maurice Paige each scored 14 to lead the Wildcats.

The ARC Musketeers swept Shaw in the first round of the GHSA playoffs. Jasmine Robinson dropped 37 points as the Lady Musketeers rallied for a 69-68 win, while Moses Williams had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the boys to a 73-68 victory.

Check out the video for highlights from those three games, plus the Burke County girls game at Columbus.

Scoreboard

GHSA Boys

6A

Greenbrier 59, Northside (WR) 74

4A

Shaw 68, ARC 73

2A

Bacon County 42, Laney 81

GHSA Girls

6A

Greenbrier 52, Northside (WR) 51

Coffee County 48, Grovetown 59

Evans 31, Valdosta 57

4A

Shaw 68, ARC 69

Burke County 49, Columbus 69

Americus-Sumter 51, Cross Creek 60

2A

Swainsboro 44, Laney 70

Westside 31, Bryan County 62

Washington County 38, Berrien County 57

Jefferson County 44, Vidalia 72

Jeff Davis 43, Josey 38

A

Fellowship 42, Aquinas 49

SCHSL Boys

3A

Bishop England 70, Strom Thurmond 60

A

Timmonsville 41, Williston-Elko 58

McCormick 57, H-K-T 64

SCHSL Girls

4A

Westwood 44, North Augusta 63

Midland Valley 44, Ridge View 49

2A

Barnwell 24, Burke 49

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 45, Batesburg-Leesville 53