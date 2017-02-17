Officer saves woman from burning car

SPOKANE, Wash. (CNN) – Dramatic video captured on a police body camera shows a Washington State Police Officer going beyond the call of duty. He uses his baton to shatter a car window and free a woman from her burning car.

“You get there and all you see is this car on fire,” said Officer Tim Schwering with the Spokane Police Department.

“I was so helpless. Just absolutely helpless,” said Kim Novak, who was trapped in the car.

She had just come from the grocery store and says her car hit and ice bump causing her to lose all power. She couldn’t open the windows or use the manual door locks. Unable to kick her way out, she had little time before the smoke would have rendered her unconscious.

“I just heard it on the radio and said I’m going to go to that. And so I surveyed the scene and it was basically we have to punch this window out to be able to get her out of here,” said Officer Schwering.

After several small strikes to the window with his baton, an opening large enough for Novak to climb out was created.

“So she was able to make it out of there, and so I instruct her let’s go,” said Schwering. “I grab an arm, a neighbor grabs an arm and we pull her out of the car.”

“I was just at the mercy of whoever was going to come and save me and that happened to be Tim and thank God for that,” said Novak.