Pokemon go-ing going gone

COLUMBIA COUNTY,Ga (WJBF) A beautiful day at Savannah Rapids so what are you up to.

‘Me and my husband and daughter just came out walking around seeing the sights spend the day at the park,” said Megan Esser.

A few months ago came to Savannah Rapids for more scenery they came and played Pokémon remember that

“I’ve seen quite a few people playing it,” said Gaquetta Fowler

“Uh-huh” yeah they were,” said Alicia Turner,

“How about today?”

“No people we’re just riding their bikes walking,” said Turner.

Last summer the Pokémon Go fad was in full force you would find people wondering around parks staring at their phones playing.

We found people looking at their phones at Savannah Rapids

But was it Pokémon, Go,ah no.

“I don’t know anything about Pokémon no not at all,” said Jessica Thorton,

“We saw you had your phone we’re looking for one Pokémon player.”

Last summer you couldn’t find someone not playing Pokémon,

“The fad has died down it has,” said Fowler.

“What happened?

“I don’t know I’m really glad it’s not going on any more,” said Esser

“I don’t know I was never really into it,” said Turner

“That’s what everybody is saying everybody in the world was playing.”

“If somebody is still doing it on the scale of one is cool and ten is super nerdy where would it fall now?”

Probably about a 15,” said Esser.

Pokémon going, going. gone

“Yeah.” said Andrew Turner.

Pokémon go we hardly knew ye.

Out there somewhere in Columbia County George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.