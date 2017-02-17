School apologizes to student about head wrap

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CNN) – A high school apologized to one of its students after a teacher asked her to remove a head wrap in the middle of class.

“I felt disrespected because i felt like he was trying to strip me of my past and my culture,” said student Carolyn Hall.

When Hall was asked by her English teacher to take it off during class, it struck a chord.

“He had asked me to take off my scarf and told me that it wasn’t religious or cultural so I wasn’t allowed in his classroom and he asked me not to wear it again,” Hall said.

It wasn’t the first time Hall had worn the scarf to class.

“I wish i has asked him why he felt that that wasn’t okay to wear and why I couldn’t wear it anymore.”

When some students found out about what happened, they came to class with head wraps on to show support.

Emily Delabat-Valera/Student

“I’m from a different culture as well and I wouldn’t want other people to say something about what I do in my culture,” said student Emily Delabat-Valera.

“Students wear clothing items for a wide variety of reasons,” said Principal Coby Fletcher.

Fletcher and the English teacher, Patrick Murray, apologized. Just last year the school’s dress code changed allowing students to express their culture.

“We are a very diverse school,” said Fletcher. “We have students of many different nationalities, belief systems, identities and we welcome those all here. I think that adds a degree of richness to the experience that students have on our campus. We’re going to come away with it more determined than ever to do the right thing.”

Fletcher would not say whether he plans to discipline Murray.