Vandal changes Augusta church’s message to racial slur

AUGUSTA (WJBF) — A local church is trying to figure out who changed the letters on its sign to a racial slur.

Cornerstone Fellowship Church is located on Central Avenue in Augusta, near Paine College.

A picture has surfaced on social media with the “N” word on the church’s sign.

Pastor Bobby Coleman lives in Columbia County, so the last time he saw the church’s sign, it had one of the Psalms written on it.

Coleman is a white pastor in a mixed congregation, so for him, this incident is upsetting and doesn’t represent the beliefs of his church.

“For somebody to put this on our sign, I resent it to the highest. All I can do is pray for the person who did it. And I sure will. Hey it’s not for me to bring judgement against him, God is going to do that. He’ll take care of whoever did this,” Coleman said.

Pastor Coleman says he and his church value everyone, no matter their color.

In fact, Cornerstone has dozens of black members.

“I have a black preacher here that does a marvelous job with our church and they love him and they appreciate him,” Coleman said.

Coleman has been in ministry for more than 50 years and he says he has never seen something like this before.

“When people treat you like this, the bible says you have to pray for them. Sometimes you want to add a little to that prayer, but we can’t do that. That’s not God’s way of doing things,” Coleman said.

And with the current status of race relations in this country, the 82-year-old says having someone put a racist message on his church’s sign only makes matters worse.

“I think about all the protests, burning houses and businesses down, and not only that, young black men getting shot. It’s terrible. Where are our morals?” Coleman said.

Now that the racial slur has been taken down, Coleman will get back to what he’s been doing for decades. Taking care of other people.

“We need to reach out to the community and tell them, listen, Jesus loves you… and I do too,” Coleman said.

Pastor Coleman wants to find out who did this. If you have any information, give the church a call.

Coleman also says that his church’s doors are open for everyone. Sunday school starts at 10 a.m. and worship service is at 11 a.m.