Aiken County firefighter killed in early morning car crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. – An Aiken County firefighter is dead after a car crash, Saturday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bettis Academy Road and I-20.

The Aiken County Coroner says 59-year old Phillip Turner of Graniteville was driving north on Bettis Academy Toad toward the Sage Mill Fire Station when he tried to pass two vehicles.

Turner hit the rear of a 2000 Freightliner that stopped to make a left turn onto the I-20 west ramp.

Turner was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The coroner says Turner was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Toxicology results are pending.

The accident is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.