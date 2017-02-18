Georgia parents accused of killing their son

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – A mother and father in Georgia are behind bars, accused of killing their toddler.

Shomari Holmes, Sr. is charged with murder after police say he beat his 21-month-old son to death.

The boy, Shomari Holmes, Jr. was taken to the hospital last weekend when he was found unresponsive.

Investigators believe the dad hit the child in the head and ribs with a closed fist, causing internal bleeding.

The boy’s mother, Chantelle Driver, is also being charged.

Officers say, she knew Holmes was beating the toddler and refused to call police.

She now faces 2nd degree child cruelty and deprivation of a minor.