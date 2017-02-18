Lakeside drops heartbreaker; Butler rolls in first round of GHSA playoffs (plus other scores)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Lakeside boys basketball team lost a heartbreaker to Valdosta 56-55 in the first round of the 6A GHSA playoffs.

Butler cruised past Jeff Davis 88-67 in the first round of the 2A playoffs. Keith Littles led the way with 25 points, while Mardrez McBride added 19 for the Bulldogs.

Check out the video for highlights from those games, as well as the Burke County boys game at Carver.

Scoreboard

GHSA Boys

6A

Valdosta 56, Lakeside 55

4A

Thomson 67, Americus-Sumter 62 (OT)

Burke County 76, Carver 96

2A

Josey 58, Metter 37

Jeff Davis 67, Butler 88

Albany 56, Washington Co. 61

Westside 55, Swainsboro 80

A

Portal 54, Lincoln Co. 58

SCHSL Boys

4A

South Aiken 64, Wren 79

North Augusta 52, Ridge View 55

Westwood 44, Aiken 50