Augusta slugs past Anderson to win series

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Augusta University baseball team hosted the Anderson Trojans on Sunday afternoon and put up a season-high 17 hits to win a 12-5 non-conference game at Lake Olmsted Stadium.

Augusta (4-5) split day one of the non-conference weekend on Saturday at Anderson (3-6) and outhit the Trojans 17-8 to take the series.

Jaguar senior Clint Hardy recorded two standup triples in the game and went 3-5 with a pair of runs and RBI. Senior Cody Lanford went 3-4, freshman Davis Murray was 3-5 scoring twice with two RBI, and senior Cole Janousek had three hits for two RBI.

Senior Will Thompson (1-0) sat down the first 12 Trojan batters he faced in order. Thompson went six innings and held the Trojans to three hits for two runs while striking out a pair in his third start of 2017. Casey Lenoch, Cody Pugh, and Joey Stillwell all pitched Augusta in relief.

AU produced six hits in two innings to take a 3-0 lead and added a pair of runs in the third for a 5-0 advantage. Dillon Carpenter homered to left field to get one run back for Anderson in the fifth and a fielder’s choice in the sixth put the score to 5-2.

The Jaguars got a two-RBI single from Jamal Cummings in the seventh inning and Hardy’s second triple of the game lifted Augusta up 9-2. They owned the rest to win 12-5.

Anderson starting pitcher John McMicking (0-2) gave up 12 hits for six runs in the loss. Michael Rochester carded two hits for the Trojans.

The Jaguars travel to Valdosta State on Wednesday, Feb. 22 for a 5:00 p.m. single non-conference game in Valdosta, Ga.