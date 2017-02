AUGUSTA, Ga. – The Salvation Army is making sure your kids have somewhere to go while they’re out of school for President’s Day.

It’s called the,”School’s Out Camp” at the Kroc Center located on Broad Street in downtown Augusta.

You can drop off your child for the special edition of Camp Kroc Monday and Tuesday, starting at 7 a.m.

Pick-up each day is at 6 p.m.