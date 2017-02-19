Roberts leads Lady Bulldogs to win over LSU

Courtesy: UGA Athletics

ATHENS, Ga. – Behind a 28-point offensive explosion by Pachis Roberts, the Lady Bulldogs (14-13, 6-8) edged out the LSU Lady Tigers, 70-65, in a thrilling overtime battle Sunday afternoon at Stegeman Coliseum.

Sophomore Caliya Robinson pushed Georgia ahead, 67-64, in overtime with 34 seconds remaining with a jumper followed by a layup. A free throw by Robinson and a pair by Roberts was enough to close the game out over LSU (18-9, 7-7) and earn the win.

“To come out here and get a win and protect our home floor…I’m happy. It shows that we are continuing to get better,” Georgia head coach Joni Taylor said. “We’re not perfect by any means but we’re playing well and we have a lot of confidence in these close games. I think we’re 6-1 in these games that are decided in five points or less. We know how to play in these situations because we have done it all year long.”

Roberts’ 28-point performance was one point shy of her career high that she set earlier this year. Robinson, a sophomore forward, finished with 20 points and team-high eight rebounds. Robinson’s scoring marked her eighth time eclipsing the 20-point mark this season, while it was Roberts’ fifth such game.

At the half the Lady Bulldogs trailed by two points, 24-22. The Tigers led by as many as eight points with Robinson heating up before heading to the locker room. Robinson knocked down three unanswered jumpers to narrow the scoring margin to two and contributed 10 of Georgia’s total 14 points scored in the second quarter.

Coming out of the break the Lady Bulldogs tied the game 24-all with a layup from senior Shanea Armbrister and then took the lead, 26-24, in accordance to an LSU foul on Engram who then knocked down both free throws. Georgia and LSU exchanged leads again, but the Lady Bulldogs’ advantage was short-lived as LSU reclaimed the upper hand, 28-27, at the 7:42 mark. The Lady Tigers extended the scoring margin to as much as seven points.

Roberts brought Georgia within four points to end the third quarter and opened the fourth with a layup and a free throw to claim the Lady Bulldogs’ last five points scored. Roberts continued to dominate on offense, claiming seven of Georgia’s next 11 points which pulled the Lady Bulldogs ahead at the 5:05 mark, 49-46. Trailing by one point with under a minute remaining, Roberts hit a 3-pointer to give the Lady Bulldogs a two-point advantage. Georgia stretched it to three, but LSU’s Raigyne Moncrief’s responded with a game tying 3-pointer to send the game to overtime, tied 57-all.

Georgia outscored LSU 13-5 in extra time with Robinson and Roberts combining for 11 points. The Lady Tigers were held without a field goal for the last two and a half minutes.

The Lady Bulldogs shot 48-percent from the floor in the game and held the Lady Tigers to 38-percent.

The Lady Bulldogs close out their regular-season home slate Thursday against Alabama at Stegeman Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be aired on the SEC+ Network.