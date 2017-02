COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. – There’s a temporary lane closure on Washington Road at Halali Farm Road, this week.

It starts Monday at 7 p.m.

Crews will be working on a widening project.

Only one lane will be open, so you’re are asked to use caution while driving in this area.

Washington Road at Halali Farm Road should be back to normal by Tuesday morning at 6 a.m.