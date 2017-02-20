A local deputy counsels a runaway

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – A pat on the back for a Richmond County deputy that came to talk to a young runaway.

“If I can take a little bit of time talk to him, maybe get something pointed in the right direction it’ll be worth it,” said Deputy Stephen Harden of Richmond County.

Deputy Stephen Harden responded to a 9-1-1 call about a runaway around 10:30 in the morning on Saturday, and after checking the area there were no sign of the young boy. About one hour after the emergency call, 12-year-old Rejaris Knight returned home.

“…and when I got there he was sitting on the floor appeared to be frightened, didn’t want to look to talk to me,” said Deputy Stephen Harden of Richmond County.

But after a while he began to open up. Deputy Harden says that he understands that sometime’s it’s just hard to be a 12 year old boy– because he also has a child that same age. And the best way to help the child, was to get on his level.

“I figured if he wasnt going to look up to talk to me I was gonna get down and talk to him,” said Deputy Stephen Harden of Richmond County.

The two were talking more about the dangers that could’ve faced him about running away as well as who is safe to talk to when times get tough.

“If you need someone to talk to.. A teacher, us, somebody else, find somebody,” said Deputy Stephen Harden of Richmond County.

Rejaris Knight and his mom, Emma Knight are thankful for the kindness of Deputy Harden.

“You know I know he was really concerned about him and I really appreciate that, because we don’t get that,” Emma Knight, Mother of runaway

Though for Deputy Harden, it’s just another day in the life of wearing a badge.

“To me it’s just me doing my job, it’s part of who I am, and I part of what I do,” said Deputy Stephen Harden of Richmond County.